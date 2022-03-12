Police: 2 in stable condition after stabbing attack at MoMA

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man stabbed two people inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct.

Authorities say the two victims were museum employees and both are in stable condition at New York’s Bellevue Hospital.

John Miller, the NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence & counterterrorism, said the man’s membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum recently.

He says the man became upset at being denied entrance and then jumped over a reception desk and attacked the employees.

Miller said police are now trying to locate the man.

To read more details on the story, click here.

To find more stories happening in U.S, click here or download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.