Snow blankets West TN

JACKSON, Tenn. —Snow covers parts of West TN and residents are showing us just how much!

5IN IN LEX-P. MADDOX GUSTAFON

C. Mueller From Lana

JMCGH-B TILLMAN

Drone picture-D.PARRISH

Drone picture D. Pritchard in Clarksburg, TN



Lexington Mbritt Melton

R.PHILLIPS HAMPTON 2

R.PHILLIPS HAMPTON

Snow blanketed the West TN area as predicted on Friday evening. Although it made for dangerous travel throughout Friday night and early Saturday morning, many area residents took time to take some photos of the accumulation.

Here are just some of the photos that local residents from all across West Tennessee shared with us.

