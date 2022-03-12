Time to adjust those clocks again!

JACKSON, Tenn. — Time to move those clocks! Spring it forward!

Well, it is once again time to spring forward! Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13, so don’t forget to move those clocks forward one hour ahead at 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Most people choose to make the adjustment before heading to bed, to prevent any late arrivals to Sunday events.

Daylight Saving Time will make the sunrise and sunset about one hour later Sunday, March 13 than the prior day.

And of course the time change will offer longer days for enjoying the sunshine, as we move closer to spring and summer months.

Whether you are a fan of the time change or not, it does include some benefits to those in the community.

Moving the clocks forward allows those who traditionally work a job between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to experience more hours of sunlight in the evenings.

This is a usually a welcomed change, since many people leave work to find it practically dark by the end of the work day.

It will however, hold negative effects for events that need darkness to begin, such as sunset concerts, or fireworks shows in the summer months.

But no matter if you find yourself a fan or not of the change, to avoid any late arrivals this week don’t forget to set those clocks forward.