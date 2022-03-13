Jackson-Madison Co. Library offers new ongoing program

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local library offers new ongoing program.

According to a news release from the Jackson-Madison County Library, ‘Stitching Hour’ will now be offered every Tuesday at 2:00 pm.

Those interested in the ongoing program can come by the library to meet others interested in knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, or any other textile skills.

The program will offer time to work on projects and is open to any skill level. Beginners are welcome and those with experience are encouraged to participate.

The JMCL is located in downtown Jackson at 433 East Lafayette Street.

For more information on ‘Stitching Hour’ or any of the other programs available, call the library at (731) 425-8600.

You can also visit the Library’s Facebook page here or the website here.