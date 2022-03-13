JMC Library plans Bicentennial program

JACKSON, Tenn. — JMC Library plans special Bicentennial program.

According to a news release from the Jackson-Madison County Library, a special Bicentennial event is planned for April.

The event entitled, “The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee’s David Crockett” will take place on Saturday, April 16 at noon.

The program will feature guest speaker, Scott Williams, author of the book for which the program is named. In this title, Williams uncovers what brought Davy Crockett to international fame, along with information on the birth of Tennessee.

Williams will take time to discuss, the ways Davy Crockett is tied to West TN. He will also be available to sign copies of his books.

He has authored other titles including, “An Odd Book” “How the First Modern Pop Culture Reporter Conquered New York,” and “The Forgotten Adventures of Richard Halliburton: A High-Flying Life from Tennessee to Timbuktu.”

Along with writing books, Williams is the president and CEO of Discovery Park of America in Union City. His education background is in journalism and he obtained his degree at the University of Memphis. Williams has also held positions at advertising agencies including Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc and served as president and COO of the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

Williams spouse Michelle, teaches art history at the University of Tennessee at Martin and is also a portrait artist. They have two daughters, Alexandra and Olivia.

The event will take place at the main library’s Program Center located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information on the event, contact the library, (731) 425-8600, visit the website here or find them on Facebook here.