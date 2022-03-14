Mississippi gov signs law limiting race in lessons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms.

It became law as soon as the Republican signed it Monday.

The short title of the legislation says it would prohibit “critical race theory.” But the main text doesn’t mention the theory and many supporters have said they cannot define it.

The new law says no school, community college or university could teach that any “sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.”

Black lawmakers opposed the legislation.

Reeves says it doesn’t prohibit the teaching of history.

