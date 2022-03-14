Tennessee gas prices: Today vs. past 10 years

Monday, GasBuddy released their latest report on gas prices in Tennessee.

According to a survey of more than 3,800 gas stations in the state, the average price per gallon is currently $4.11.

That’s up 85.8 cents from one month ago, and $1.46 higher than this time last year.

The cheapest gas reported in the state was $3.65 per gallon, with the most expensive being $4.89.

The national average is currently around $4.32 per gallon, and Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says that number could keep rising as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the report does mention a slight decline in prices over the last few days. For more data from GasBuddy, click here.

Average Tennessee gas prices for the last 10 years:

March 14, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 14, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

March 14, 2019: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 14, 2018: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 14, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 14, 2016: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

March 14, 2015: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 14, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 14, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

March 14, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

