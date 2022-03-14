West Tennessee CEO/president honored for child advocacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee president and CEO is among those being honored for child advocacy.

A news release says United Way of West Tennessee’s Matthew Marshall was presented the Jim Pryor Child Advocacy Award during the state’s Children’s Advocacy Day.

Also receiving recognition for their work with children were:

Judge Sheila Calloway, who received the Senator Douglas Henry Public Official of the Year Award.

Stewart Clifton, who received the Linda O’Neal Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cole Sullivan and WBIR 10 Knoxville, who received the John Seigenthaler Making KIDS COUNT Media Award.

Becky Haas, who received the Friend of Children Award.

The awards from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.

You can learn more Children’s Advocacy Days at tn.gov/tccy/CAD22.

