Tyson to giveaway 40,000 lbs of food in Crockett Co. Saturday

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday in Crockett County.

The distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Crockett County High School, located at 2014 Highway 88 in Alamo.

The event will be a drive-through, with each vehicle receiving one case of free product.

Around 40,000 pounds of protein is expected to be given away.

There will also be an opportunity to apply for jobs at Tyson’s Humboldt facility. Staff with the West Tennessee American Job center will be on-site to assist with the application process.

