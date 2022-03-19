4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway

HELSINKI (AP) — Authorities say that four U.S. Marines have been killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted Saturday that they were killed in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation.

But Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area. The Marines were assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force.

They were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response. The aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey.

