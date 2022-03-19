High speed chase under investigation

MADISON CO., Tenn. — High speed chase under investigation.

We were alerted by two of our Wbbj-7 Eyewitness News tipsters of a high speed chase that occurred overnight.

The sources tell us that around ten or so law enforcement vehicles could be seen chasing a black 4-door flatbed diesel truck. The pursuit occurred South on Highway 45 at Highway 18 in Madison County.

Video of the incident was also submitted by one of our tipsters.

No further information has been received as the incident is still under investigation.

