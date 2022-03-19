One company is feeding the West TN community

CROCKETT CO. Tenn. –One West Tennessee company is feeding the community one chicken at a time.

“Tyson is very big on supporting our communities in so many different ways, feeding the world, we like starting right here in our backyard,” said Vanessa Presson, Complex HR manager, Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods gave away thousands of pounds of food to the community.







“We have about 40,000 pounds of chicken. We get different products on the truck. We never know what we’re going to get until they release it, but this was the Chicken Fritters Tyson frozen product, ” Presson said.

Presson says residents had been lining up since early this morning.

“It was probably about 2 and a half hours prior to our start time, lots of traffic and we appreciate everyone’s patience. We’re getting the product out as fast as we can, but hundreds and hundreds of cars have been through already today,” Presson said.

She also says this event had some special help.

“The Crockett County High School, The Cavaliers, they showed up and they have been incredible to help us with this event,” Presson said.

One local resident says this event is really helpful to everyone.

“I think it’s a pretty great thing they’re doing. It looks like the boys are happy. This is my first time being up here and listening to the music, it just seems like everyone is happy to be out here,” said Shandedra Cook, Crockett Co. resident.

Presson says Tyson Foods is planning to to do another event like this in Gibson County next time.