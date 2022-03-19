Ready for some board games, visit JMC Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local library offering game nights.

According to information received from the Jackson-Madison County Library, they will now be offering game nights.

The game nights will be held two nights a week on every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Those who attend the game nights can take part in board games of all kinds including games ranging from chess to Settlers of Catan.

Patrons can also take part in a dedicated Dungeon and Dragons event every first Thursday.

The game nights being held are free and open to all ages.

If you are interested in participating in the game nights, call the Jackson-Madison County Library at (731) 425-8600 or visit them in downtown Jackson at 433 E. Lafayette St.

For more information, visit the website here or find them on Facebook here.