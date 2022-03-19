Seuss fans prepare! Auditions coming up for musical

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local school will hold auditions for an upcoming show.

According to information from Community Montessori School in Jackson, auditions will be held for the upcoming show, “Seussical Jr.”

Staff members with the school say this production will be even bigger than the last. Community Montessori premiered their take on the classic “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory,” this month.

“Seussical Jr.” will take place on June 24 at 7:00 p.m., June 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and finish up on June 26 with a 2:00 p.m. show.

The school will hold auditions for the newest show on April 18 and 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Those interested in auditioning for the new show are asked to prepare a 1 minute song from “Seussical” as their audition.

The registration link provided by Community Montessori can be found at https://forms.gle/6uwofc6tSbrTpMs69 or by clicking here.

For more information on Community Montessori School in Jackson, visit the website here or find them on Facebook here.