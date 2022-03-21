Crockett Co. man to serve 40 years in prison for rape of child

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Crockett County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the rape of a child.

46-year-old Isaias Rodriguez, of Alamo, was convicted for the offense by a jury trial in December 2021.

According to a news release, the incident took place on November 18, 2018.

On March 18, 2020, Crockett County Circuit Court Judge Clayburn Peeples sentenced Rodriguez to serve 40 years at 100% in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

District Attorney General Frederick Agee says the maximum sentence was sought due to the survivor’s age, and thanked the family for having the strength to see the matter through.

