Funeral service for Terrence Cornelius Forbes, Jr., age 16, will be Monday, March 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Forbes died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Forbes will be Monday, March 28, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Forbes will lie-in-state at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 1:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.