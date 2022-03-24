Early morning wreck halts interstate traffic in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An early-morning wreck halted traffic on Interstate 40 for hours on Thursday.

A semi-truck travelling westbound struck a barrier and caught fire near Exit 87.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 4:13 a.m.

Crews worked throughout the morning to clear the scene, with lanes reopening around 9:28 a.m.

THP reports that none of the vehicle’s occupants were injured in the incident.

