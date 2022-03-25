Multiplying Good: Kim Morris

“Giving to others and helping other people out has just been contagious,” said Kim Morris.

Kim and Jerry Morris are the founders of 45 South Offroad.

“My husband and I were on a ride, and we were talking that there has to be a way that we can give back to our community. We are so blessed that God allows us to use something that we love to do to help others,” said Kim Morris.

In April of 2018, there were only seven members.

“And it just started growing. It had a life of its own. We have a little over 2,200 members now,” said Kim Morris.

Morris says through the organization she has gained more than she could have imagined.

“We’re way more than a club. We are not a Jeep club. We’re an offroad family. We have Hummers, we have trucks, we have all kinds of different 4-by-4 offroad vehicles. And it is not a club. It is a family. If there is somebody in need in the club, outside the club, we as a family come together,” said Kim Morris.

45 South Offroad is dedicated to helping people in their communities during their times of need.

“We had our first fundraiser in the fall of 2018 for breast cancer. And we’ve done a breast cancer ride every year for a local person, not an organization. Just a local person that has breast cancer, where we’re able to raise money and then donate back to her to help her with whatever she needs to get through that fight,” Morris said.

Morris says they try to spread joy wherever they go.

“In this day and time, when everything is so stressed and tense, everybody needs family,” Morris said. “Then need people to be there for them and to help other people. It kind of gets them through all the dark spots that are out there.”

45 South Offroad even expands their mission outside of West Tennessee.

“This past year we went to three different states. We covered 52 stations of first responders, and we just took them gifts to say thank you. We’ve done clean up days where we’ve got out into different areas and we just cleaned up trash,” said Kim Morris.

Morris says no matter what, the goal always remains the same.

“The mission is to always pay it forward. We had people from three different states drive in to be here today to help the Carl Perkins Center and to give back to the children in need. It is not about us. It is way more than any one person in this club. It is way more than this club. It is about giving back to our communities. So always pay it forward,” Morris said.

Kim says in addition to offroad events, they have several on road events each year to give back to communities as well.

