A local organization hosted a gala to fight domestic violence in West Tennessee

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn.– WRAP, a non-profit organization created to save and inform victims of domestic violence, hosted their yearly Denim and Pearls event to raise funds for those in need.

Summer Nichols, the vice chair of WRAP says the fundraiser is more than that. She says it’s an event created to celebrate the survivors that suffered from domestic abuse.

“This is a celebration for survivors of WRAP. WRAP deals with domestic violence and sexual assault and this is our yearly fundraiser to raise money to try cover all of the free charges that we offer to the community,” said Nichols.

Nichols says the donations are used to fund services needed to keep the organization running. She says being a former victim of domestic violence she knows personally that services are needed to keep those families safe.

“We offer housing, financial support, we have advocates that walk them through the court system, we have safe houses if you are in danger and need to be safe. We will keep you safe, we will treat the whole family,” said Nichols.

Nichols says domestic violence and sexual assault crimes continue to rise every year between men and women.

“We cover the Memphis line and to the river. So there is a vast amount of work to be done. I mean we saw 2,200 victims last year. We want to end this cycle of abuse and with that create healthy communities,” said Nichols.

Wrap officials say their goal is to completely eradicate domestic violence in West Tennessee to create safe and flourishing communities.