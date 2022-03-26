Annual marathon plans special Hub City return

JACKSON, Tenn. — Marathon will return to the Hub City to celebrate a milestone.

This year the Andrew Jackson Marathon returns to Jackson celebrating 50 years. The famous race started in 1972 and has been an annual event ever since.

The race will not only celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, but a milestone 200th birthday of Jackson and Madison County.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 7:00 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. The race offers two distances of 26.2 miles, which is a Boston Marathon qualifier and 13.1 miles which is a half-marathon.

The race will start at West TN Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson and continue midtown beside the University of Memphis-Lambuth campus and around the medical center in North Jackson then back to downtown.

Runners from all over Tennessee, the United States and even travel from other countries to participate in the historic race.

The race depends on community support and help from volunteers to be successful. If you are interested in volunteering, visit www.runajm.com

This event welcomes spectators to cheer on all the participants.

Registration for the event ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 29 and registrations will not be accepted on race day.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

For more information regarding the race and registration, visit www.runajm.com.