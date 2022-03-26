It’s National Epilepsy Awareness Day

March 26th is National Epilepsy Awareness Day!

Also known as ‘Purple Day,’ the event aims to spread awareness on the neurological condition that affects nearly 50 million people worldwide. Many people who honor the day choose to wear purple in support of loved ones affected by the condition.

The condition is known to impact a person’s central nervous system causing seizures and other symptoms.

Some well-known causes of epilepsy include: genetics, immune disorders, brain injury, infection, or metabolic disorders. However, the disorder can have no known cause in a patient.

Epilepsy is a treatable condition and is not contagious but can appear at any age.

Most people can lead normal lives when their epilepsy is maintained.

For more information on Epilepsy, visit www.epilepsy.com/.