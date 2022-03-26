Shiloh Nat. Military Park plans anniversary events

SHILOH, Tenn. –National military park will commemorate their 160th anniversary.

According to a news release, Shiloh National Military Park will commemorate the 160th anniversary by offering a variety of special events.

A statement from Park Superintendent, Allen Etheridge said, “2022 is the 160th anniversary of several historic events in the area including: the Battle of Shiloh, the Siege of Corinth, and the October Battles of Corinth and Davis Bridge. We invite everyone to join us in a year-long commemoration of these and other important Civil War actions. The Shiloh battle anniversary activities will be our first signature event for 2022, and we invite everyone to come out to the park and remember the epic battle and the Americans who fought here in 1862.”

courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Military Park

courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Military Park

courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Military Park

courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Military Park

The events are open to the public, and will begin with the park offering real-time hikes, and interpretive programs starting on Wednesday, April 6 through Friday, April 8.

The park will also host presentations by living historians and conduct cannon firing demonstrations on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. These events will feature a full four-gun Confederate battery.

According to Superintendent Etheridge, the events will take place at Duncan Field with the assistance of NPS personnel and volunteers on both days.

Etheridge also stated, “This year, the artillery crews will be firing four 6-pounder field pieces deployed as a full Confederate battery. During the Civil War, the regulation Confederate battery was to consist of four guns, although many units did not follow these regulations.”

Saturday’s firings will take place at 10:00 am, 11:30 am, 1:30 pm, and 3:00 pm. While Sunday’s events will take place at 11:00 am, 12:30 pm, and 2:00 pm. Duncan Field is located between Tour Stops #3 and #4 on the battlefield auto tour route.

The hikes and car caravan tours offered from April 6-April 8, will be guided by Park rangers and those interested in participating will need to pre-register for those events by contacting the Shiloh visitor center at (731) 689-5696.

Limited spaces are available for both tours. A complete tour schedule along with other event information can be found on the Shiloh National Military Park website at www.nps.gov/shil.