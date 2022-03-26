Shooting at Chicago area shopping mall kills 1, wounds teen

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say a masked gunman opened fire in a suburban Chicago shopping mall, leaving one man dead and wounding at least one other person.

Rosemont Police Sgt. Joe Balogh told the Chicago Tribune on Saturday that a man in his mid-20s with a mask covering his face opened fire Friday night near the food court at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, killing a 20-year-old man and wounding a 15-year-old girl.

He then fled in a car with “other unknown subjects.” Balogh says police later stopped that vehicle and its owner is being questioned as a person of interest.

Authorities previously said a third person was shot and ran away, but Balogh said no other victims had been found as of Saturday afternoon.

