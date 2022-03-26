West TN town celebrates its history

THREE WAY, Tenn. –One local city is joining the Madison County Bicentennial Celebration.

The City of Three Way celebrated its Heritage Day this afternoon.









Attendees enjoyed live music, ice cream, hot dogs and a driving simulator by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

One resident says locals can enjoy many things at this event.

“A friendly atmosphere and a lot of good camaraderie with people and some very good food,” said resident Winston Woodard.

Local historian Robert Briley held a presentation on the history of Jackson-Madison County and Three Way at the city hall.