Deadline to register for May elections closing in

JACKSON, Tenn. — The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming elections is closing in.

For Madison County residents to be able to vote in the state and county primaries, the deadline to register is Monday, April 4, according to a news release.

The release says that if you have driver’s license from Tennessee, or any other photo ID issued by the state, you can register online.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the deadline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It is important for all of us to make our voice heard at the polls and with our convenient online voter registration system you can safely register in minutes.”

If you plan on registering to vote by paper, applications can be found online or at the Madison County Election Commission Office. If mailed, those must be postmarked by April 4, the release says.

Early voting will begin on April 13 and continues to April 28.

You can get additional information from the Madison County Election Commission at (731) 660-1796.

