Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida’s Panhandle.

Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday they won’t tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers.

In Panama City Beach, law enforcement officials seized 75 guns and arrested 161 people during the weekend.

In South Florida, Miami Beach officials enacted a midnight curfew to help control raucous crowd behavior.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Sunday, saying in part:

“I am grateful today to be a law enforcement officer in Bay County, and to personally witness the service and sacrifice made by our deputies and officers on behalf of the citizens of Bay County. We were faced with very dangerous circumstances but stood firm in protecting our county.”

Read more here.

You can find more national news here.