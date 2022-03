JMCSS says another potential threat reported at North Side

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools says there has been another reported potential threat at North Side High School.

JMCSS says that due to the report made Monday morning, safety protocols are being followed.

JMCSS says all of the students are safe, but parents are allowed to pick up their kids from school.

