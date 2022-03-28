Sheriff Mehr holds 62nd community meeting, residents let their voices be heard

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–Community members let their voices be heard.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr hosted another community meeting at the Browns Ruritan Club, Monday evening

He updated community members on new projects and initiatives in the works.

He also gave a presentation, and allowed for a question-and-answer session with community members.

Sheriff Mehr says no question is off limits and it’s always important to get the community’s input.

“To stay connected. They know me and the officers assigned to their area and then we actually can communicate back and forth and they know the lines of communication are always open,” said Sheriff Mehr.

Sheriff Mehr says he will continue to host these meetings in the future.