Educator of the Week: Brianna Rice

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, which is presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Brianna Rice is a third grade math teacher, and says she wanted to become a teacher because she enjoys the challenge.

“I was looking for something to be a little more challenging for me. Previously, I had taught second grade where I taught all of the subjects. So I wanted something to push me a little bit further,” Rice said.

Rice says her favorite things about teaching is watching her students understand the material, and luckily, there is a lot of that in math.

“It’s constantly throughout the class. It’s like, ‘Okay. We can do this. This is not too bad.’ We take it step by step and it makes it a whole lot easier,” Rice said.

To help her students learn in any way possible, she says movement and noise are welcomed in her classroom at West Carroll Elementary School.

“We incorporate as much movement in there as we can. They really like videos and games, so any way we can get them up and moving helps,” Rice said.

But Rice’s class doesn’t just focus on success inside the classroom.

“We pick apart finding the success in every little thing, whether they’re picking up stuff outside of the classroom or even inside the classroom,” Rice said.

But Rice says finding a way to reach every student can be difficult sometimes.

“The hardest part for me is finding a way to reach everyone. What works for one student might not work for another one. So trying to find a happy medium so we can get to all of them,” Rice said.

But she’ll always do what she can to let her students know she loves them.

“I try to make all of my students feel noticed and know that they are loved and that I’m trying to help them in every way I can,” Rice said.

Rice is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.