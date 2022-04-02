Oldest U.S. active Park Ranger retires at 100

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) – Imagine working as a park ranger and being older than some of the trees you get to care for.

That was the lot of 100-year-old Betty Reid Soskin. Until yesterday, she worked at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California.

She hung up her Smokey hat at the end of the day, ending a 15-year run at the park – and her tenure as the nation’s oldest active park ranger.

Soskin spent her days leading tours and sharing her own experiences as a Black woman during the war.

