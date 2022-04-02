Pet of the Week: Rocky

This week’s Pet of the Week is a special request from Hero West.

Meet Rocky! Hero West needs your help to get Rocky home.



He got away from his foster Thursday morning off of Edenwood Drive near Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital in Jackson.

Rocky is a Neutered Male Pomeranian, around 15 lbs. He is extremely skittish, and is Heart-worm positive.

He needs to get back to his people, so he can get his medications.

If you see him, please do NOT chase him. Please contact Hero West at (731) 313-7778 or email us at herowestresuce@gmail.com.