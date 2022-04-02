Phipps Pharmacy recognized

—Local pharmacy recognized with award.

According to a news release, Phipps Pharmacy recently earned the 2022 NCPA Innovation Center Excellence Award for Best Community Engagement.





The NICE Awards, sponsored by RedSail Technologies, LLC., is in its 5th year and recognizes pharmacies that go above and beyond to not only promote their services, but also better serve the community.

Phipps Pharmacy had recently opened a location in Waverly, TN, when the tragic flooding struck the area taking 20 lives and displacing over 500 families.

Following the tragic flood, pharmacy staff jumped into action providing services to local residents.

Phipps Pharmacy, CEO Jay Phipps and his family, supplied residents with needed water and toiletries. Phipps staff gave supplies to families in need and served as a resource to find other needed aid.

The staff spent hours on phone calls, working with insurance companies for emergency overrides for prescriptions. They also provided emotional support, supplying hugs and listening to personal stories.

The pharmacy coordinated 17 donation drop-off locations all around Tennessee. They also worked to create and sell special merchandise with all proceeds being donated to flood victims.

Phipps CEO reached out to several of his colleagues and received support from all across Tennessee and around the nation.

In a statement from the release, Phipps said, “The most impressive thing is the overwhelming unity after the flood. It gave us some hope and we saw some real humanity. People stepped up. I’m proud of our staff and the pharmacy profession. Giving of yourself to help others and give them hope. That’s what it’s all about.”

NCPA Innovation Center President Kurt Proctor, issued this statement from the release, “For the last five years the NICE Awards have showcased the best in independent pharmacy’s efforts to make patient experiences better and rewarding. He continued by saying, “The Phipps Pharmacy team was creative, fast-moving, and followed their hearts in helping their community respond to and carry on after extreme flooding. For these efforts, they’re very deserving of our special Best Community Engagement NICE Award. We are glad to recognize Jay Phipps and his colleagues and applaud them for their generosity and hard work.”

Phipps Pharmacy has been around since 2000, and has locations in Huntingdon, Jackson, McKenzie, and Waverly.