Festival will celebrate Earth Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lace up your sneakers and roll up your sleeves, festival brings a 5K and the chance to recycle items.

According to information from Keep Jackson Beautiful’s Facebook page, a huge event is scheduled this month offering several ways to celebrate Earth Day.

The 2022 Earth Day Festival will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park located at 300 S. Highland Avenue.

This festival will begin with an Earth Day 5K starting at 7:00 a.m.

Then starting at 9:00 a.m., a drive-thru recycling drop-off will be held for items including: cardboard, glass, electronics, tube TVs (1 per household), paper shredding, tires (4 per household), and prescription medications.

The festival will include a tree giveaway, scavenger hunt, balloon animals, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course and much more.

The festival will also include several educational booths and vendors.

Runners interested in participating in the 5K can sign up at https://runsignup.com (Find a Race: “KJB Earth Day 5K”).

For more information visit Keep Jackson Beautiful’s Facebook page here.