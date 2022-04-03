Kids grab a basket, Eggstravaganza returns

JACKSON, Tenn. —Get those baskets ready, a fun event returns to Jackson.

The Jackson-Madison Co. Free Community Easter Eggstravaganza is set to return to Jackson on Saturday, April 9 at 11:00 a.m.

The event will take place at Leeper Lane Park located at 560 Leeper Lane in Jackson.

Kids can come out and enjoy lots of eggs, games, and a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

The event is open to ages 3-10 years-old and participants are asked to bring their own baskets.

Registration for the event will begin at the park starting at 10:00 a.m.

The event is co-sponsored by Madison County Parks and Recreation and City of Jackson Recreation and Parks.

The rain out date for the event is April 16.