Food Truck Spotlight: MeMe’s Kitchen

The first installment of our newest web series takes a look at some of the best on-the-go food you can find in the area.

MeMe’s Kitchen is normally located at 317 North Royal Street in downtown Jackson.

Owner Tameka Pettis says she loves to cook, and decided to open the food truck in October 2020. She says some of her most popular items include the Cheeseburger Quesadilla and Honey Gold Fish.

For more information, click here to visit their Facebook page or call (731) 293-5620.

For more local videos, click here.