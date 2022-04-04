Noah Ronald McDonald

Noah Ronald McDonald, Age 86, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Pine Meadows Nursing Home of Bolivar, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. McDonald was born in Hohenwald, TN on January 23, 1936, to the late Clifford G. McDonald and Sallie Stephens McDonald. He worked as a logger for many, many years. He was also preceded in death by three brothers: Billy Joe McDonald, Timmy Dale McDonald, Charles Davis McDonald; two sisters: Janie Elizabeth Kelly and Clara Nell Short.

He is survived by two brothers: Brownie McDonald of Friendship, TN, Frank Ashley McDonald of Dyersburg, TN; four sisters: Reda Hurst of Medon, TN, Martha Jean Carter and Lucretia Ann Birmingham both of Deming, NM, Dorsie Faye Rook of Trenton, TN; He leaves a legacy of numerous nieces and nephews.

The McDonald family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.