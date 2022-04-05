Clinic launches post-COVID-19 aftercare program

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee’s Hometown Health Clinic is launching a post-COVID-19 aftercare program.

Many of those with COVID-19 can experience lingering symptoms or new health issues long after being infected with the virus.

The new program aims to ensure continued care for those with lasting effects and offers follow-up appointments by phone with tele-medicine visits as needed.

The clinic provides diagnostic testing as well as treatment options for those who are symptomatic.

Hometown Health Clinic has locations in Huntingdon, McKenzie, Gleason, Bruceton, and Camden.

