Milan Elementary recognized for achievements in literacy program

MILAN, Tenn. — The National Literacy Group from Knowledge Matters visited Milan Elementary School Tuesday morning to recognize their literacy program.

What sets Milan’s literacy program above the rest is implementing a new curriculum.

“It’s a sounds-first curriculum now,” said Jonathan Criswell, director of schools for Milan Special School District. “And so we make sure that our students had the phonetic awareness and the ability to hear the sounds, manipulate the sounds, understand the sounds before we ever get into the actual naming of letters, which is traditionally different than [the way] most of us grew up.”

School leaders say they have seen a tremendous impact in the student’s growth.

“Students are able to write better, understand better, read better,” Criswell said. “Parents are telling us that they’re seeing a difference when they’re going on road trips and having their students read road signs or different things. And so we’re excited about the impact that this has had, and look forward to the continued implementation of it.”

Knowledge Matters interviewed faculty and staff and toured different classes to gain insight on what is working well, and what obstacles are being faced. They are taking this information to help teachers nationally who are going through the same experience.

“We’re honored to be able to share our experience and hope that it helps teachers across the nation to be able to implement and help students read at a better and a faster pace,” Criswell said.

Milan Elementary School is one of three schools in Tennessee to be recognized by the national organization for their work in literacy instruction.

