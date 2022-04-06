Jackson’s Civitan Club honored by mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local club received an honor from Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Conger presented a proclamation to the South Jackson Civitan Club in observance of April being designated as Civitan International’s Civitan Awareness Month.

Civitan International with clubs worldwide has been committed to helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for 105 years.

“And anyone who is interested in the Civitan can get on our Facebook page and get some information and maybe join our Civitan Club and efforts that we put into play in our community,” said Civitan Club President Bonnie Tubbs.

The south Jackson club has been an active club since 1970.

