JPD: Shoes, drugs, more found in home on Tuesday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A search of a home Tuesday night has led to one arrest and the seizure of several items.
The Jackson Police Department confirmed on Thursday that a home on 4th Street in south Jackson was searched by law enforcement around 9:30 p.m.
According to the news release, investigators found:
- Five and a half pounds of marijuana
- Two and a half pounds of methamphetamine
- One and a half pounds of heroin
- Over 100 packages of marijuana that were one gram each
- Over 630 suspected Ecstasy pills
- Two rifles
- One shotgun
- Four handguns
- Four bottles of Promethazine/Codeine syrup
- Around $5,280
- Over 200 Air Jordans
- Over 100 ball caps
- A 2008 Ford F-150
JPD says during the search, 43-year-old Demarkeis Weddle, a convicted felon, was arrested.
He has been charged with possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say the investigation is on-going, and that anyone with information should reach out to the department.
You can do so at (731) 425-8400, 731-424-TIPS, or by texting CRIMES with the keyword “tips 911” to 274637.
