JPD: Shoes, drugs, more found in home on Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A search of a home Tuesday night has led to one arrest and the seizure of several items.

The Jackson Police Department confirmed on Thursday that a home on 4th Street in south Jackson was searched by law enforcement around 9:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy: Jackson Police Department

According to the news release, investigators found:

Five and a half pounds of marijuana

Two and a half pounds of methamphetamine

One and a half pounds of heroin

Over 100 packages of marijuana that were one gram each

Over 630 suspected Ecstasy pills

Two rifles

One shotgun

Four handguns

Four bottles of Promethazine/Codeine syrup

Around $5,280

Over 200 Air Jordans

Over 100 ball caps

A 2008 Ford F-150

JPD says during the search, 43-year-old Demarkeis Weddle, a convicted felon, was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the investigation is on-going, and that anyone with information should reach out to the department.

You can do so at (731) 425-8400, 731-424-TIPS, or by texting CRIMES with the keyword “tips 911” to 274637.

