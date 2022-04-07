JPD: Shoes, drugs, more found in home on Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A search of a home Tuesday night has led to one arrest and the seizure of several items.

The Jackson Police Department confirmed on Thursday that a home on 4th Street in south Jackson was searched by law enforcement around 9:30 p.m.

According to the news release, investigators found:

  • Five and a half pounds of marijuana
  • Two and a half pounds of methamphetamine
  • One and a half pounds of heroin
  • Over 100 packages of marijuana that were one gram each
  • Over 630 suspected Ecstasy pills
  • Two rifles
  • One shotgun
  • Four handguns
  • Four bottles of Promethazine/Codeine syrup
  • Around $5,280
  • Over 200 Air Jordans
  • Over 100 ball caps
  • A 2008 Ford F-150

JPD says during the search, 43-year-old Demarkeis Weddle, a convicted felon, was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the investigation is on-going, and that anyone with information should reach out to the department.

You can do so at (731) 425-8400, 731-424-TIPS, or by texting CRIMES with the keyword “tips 911” to 274637.

