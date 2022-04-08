Educator of the Week: Terri DeWald

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Terri DeWald says communication is very important in her ninth grade history class at Lexington High School, and communication is one of the very reasons she chose to become a high school teacher.

“I can handle the back and forth, the conversations, because they’re young adults and they need to learn how to communicate with each other,” DeWald said.

DeWald says she tries to be active in the conversations and activities to ensure the best learning experience for her students.

“I can stand up there all day and talk at them, but when I talk with them and to them, that’s when they are more open and susceptible to learning something new,” DeWald said.

But with the communication, DeWald expresses how important it is to keep an open mind to her students as well.

“You have to know that you can agree to disagree on it, still be friends and still walk away, but maybe I drop a thought into your open mind, or maybe you drop one into mine,” DeWald said.

DeWald says being with her students is her favorite part of teaching, and it has been for 15 years now.

“I feel like I’ve been so blessed with all of the students I’ve had. The wall behind me is a testament to them. They changed my life in so many ways,” DeWald said.

And just as her students have made an impact in her life, DeWald hopes to make one in her students as well.

“Even on the worst days, because we have the worst days too, I feel as though maybe I touched somebody just a little bit,” DeWald said.

