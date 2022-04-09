Jackson Community Band to host Spring Concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready for some music, 2022 Spring Concert planned for May.

The Jackson Area Community Bands will present their Spring 2022 Concert on Monday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Union University’s Savage Chapel.

The Symphonic Winds will present “War and Peace” under the direction of Mr. Tony Burriss.

The second portion of the performance will be the Swing Orchestra’s rendition of “It’s About Time,” conducted by Mr. David Kyles.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

For more information, email them at jacommbands@gmail.com.