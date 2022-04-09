Pet of the Week: Matilda

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Matilda!

Matilda is special needs, as she is terrified of children! Before rescue, some bad things happened to her and she cannot live in a home with small children or where small children frequent.







Matilda loves to chase birds in the yard, play fetch and be with her parents. She thinks she is a guard dog. She loves to bark at everything outside of the yard, because she thinks it is her job to keep the yard safe!

Matilda will go to the door and stand when she needs to go potty. Sometimes she is stubborn, if she thinks she can get her way.

She knows basic commands. She knows what no, sit, stay and down means. If there are treats involved she is always a good listener.

There are things Matilda definitely does not like. She does not like to share food or bones. She doesn’t like all dogs, but she does like dogs that respect her personal space and give her some time to make sure they will be nice. She doesn’t mind cats if they don’t mind her.

Matilda is approx. 5-years-old and 65 lbs. She is spayed, heart-worm negative, and up to date on her vaccinations. She is a unique dog that needs a unique owner, could that be you?

For more information on Matilda, please contact Hero West at (731) 313-7778 or email us at herowestresuce@gmail.com.