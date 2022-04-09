Pop Up Book Shop coming to local bakery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a new book to purchase? The Friends of the JMC Library can help!

According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, a Pop-Up Book Shop will soon be held at Woodstock Bake Shop in Jackson.

The event, hosted by the Friends of the Jackson-Madison Co. Libary, will be held on April 13 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The pop up shop will offer new and like-new titles and available at the usual low sale prices.

Those interested can find the book sale at Woodstock Bakery located at 80 Innsdale Cove in Jackson.

For more information on the JMC Libary, call them at (731) 425-8600 or visit the website at www.jmclibrary.org.