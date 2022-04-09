Runners travel 100 miles to prevent child abuse

JACKSON, Tenn.–One group is traveling 100 miles by foot from right here in the Hub City to the home of blues.

Breaking the Chains 100 Miler is a 100 mile run from Jackson to Beale Street in Memphis all for a cause.





Randy Broadway started this run last year all by himself, but this year he has a few other runners joining him again.

He started this run to raise awareness and donations for child abuse.

He’s working in partnership with the Chester County Carl Perkins Center. So far the 3,000 dollars has been raised.

“When I finished the event last year, some friend come to me and was like, ‘hey we should have a couple of relay teams join you’ and I said that’s great and it’s awesome. This morning, we have thirteen runners total. Eleven of them are members of two relay teams,” said runner Randy Broadway.

