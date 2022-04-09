UPDATE: Parents of toddler found

JACKSON, Tenn. –Toddler’s parents located.

The Jackson Police Department has located the parents of the toddler found in the area of Kingsfield Drive.

JPD would like to thank the community for their assistance.

The investigation is on going and further information will be released as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. — JPD needs assistance locating parents of toddler.

According to information from the Jackson Police Department, assistance is needed in locating the parents or guardian of a toddler found in the area of Kingsfield Drive.

The toddler was found alone by a resident in the area.

If anyone recognizes this toddler, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.