Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion

(AP) –Authorities say a 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder in Texas after causing “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.”

It’s unclear whether Lizelle Herrera is accused of having an abortion or helping someone else get an abortion.

Texas’ abortion law bans abortions for women as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Maj. Carlos Delgado with the Starr County sheriff’s office says Herrera remains jailed Saturday in Rio Grande City, on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It is not clear under what law Herrera is charged, but University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck noted that state law exempts the mother from murder of her unborn child.

To read more details, click here.

For more stories happening in the U.S., click here to visit our website.