JMC Library offers a new way to get fit

JACKSON, Tenn. – JMC Library offering new exercise program.

According to information received from the Jackson-Madison County Library, a new exercise class will be offered. Tai chi classes will be held on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Tai chi is a Chinese tradition, and a self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. It is often used as a graceful method of exercise.

The classes will take place at the main library’s Program Center located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown.

For additional information on the classes or other programs offered, contact the library at (731) 425-8600 or visit the website at www.jmclibary.org.