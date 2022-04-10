Library offers fun activities for all ages

JACKSON, Tenn. – The JMC Library will host several April programs.

According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Libary, several programs will be offered throughout this month.

The following is a listing of events taking place in April:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m . – Toddler Story Time – An hour of songs and stories geared towards younger kids including babies and toddlers. All ages are welcome.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m . – Story Time at Casey Jones Train Museum – Stories based on the monthly Bicentennial theme to be read. Snacks, crafts, and playtime with trains held after the reading.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. – Kids Coding Club – Kids can learn the basics of coding. Kids participating must know how to read. Zoom sessions on 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, and 2nd and 4th Wednesday will be in person at main library. To participate complete the Google form link here. The Zoom meeting ID will be emailed to you, and no cost to participate.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Family Book Club – A time for homeschooling families to meet and have discussions over books read at home. Families can also play games, be creative, and meet new friends. April's book is "My Side of the Mountain," by Jean Craighead George. Please register for the event by emailing jmclkids@gmail.com.

Thursday, 3:00p.m. – Theme-Maker Thursdays – Participants can enjoy a story time followed by Lego and craft themed challenges. Event open to all ages.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. –"Big Kid" Story Time – Geared for kids ages 2-7, following story time every other week the fun will move to the Program Center for the Young Athlete's Program, which introduces sport skills. On the alternate weeks, the event will take place in the Program Center after the story for games. Read more about the program by visiting https://www.specialolympics.org/…/inclus…/young-athletes. City of Jackson Recreation Coordinator, Ms. Whitney will lead the program.

The library is located downtown in Jackson at 433 East Lafayette Street.

For more information, call the library at (731) 425-8600, visit the website here, or Facebook page here.