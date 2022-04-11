FHU to host ‘Women of Influence’ conference April 19

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University College of Business will host their first “Women of Influence” conference next week.

The event will highlight the contributions of women in business, along with the opportunities and challenges they face.

The half-day conference will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

FHU alum Lauren Fitzgerald, managing partner of The Mom Complex, will be the keynote speaker for the event.

There is no fee to attend, but seats are limited.

Matt Vega, Dean of FHU’s College of Business, says registration will remain open until Friday or until it reaches capacity.

The event will also include door prizes and a scholarship presentation.

For more information on the Women of Influence conference, including the event’s agenda and the link to register, click here.

For more news in the Chester County area, click here.